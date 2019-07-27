Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,859 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 2.1% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,790,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,653. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61. The company has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Mizuho set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,277.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,868 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $186,104.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,459. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.