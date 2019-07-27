Primecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.00 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $14,394.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001484 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Trade By Trade, BX Thailand and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 28,429,192 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

