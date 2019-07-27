Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Sky Investment Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.7% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $114.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.25. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $78.49 and a 1-year high of $116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.62%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $421,283.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,495.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 23,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $2,494,897.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 249,761 shares in the company, valued at $26,322,311.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,679 shares of company stock worth $30,118,886. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

