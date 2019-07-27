Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 89.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 305,709 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Progressive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cim LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,711,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.70. 1,273,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.86.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of TiVo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.23.

In other Progressive news, insider M Jeffrey Charney sold 7,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total transaction of $551,745.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,014.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $979,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,815 shares in the company, valued at $27,412,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,350 shares of company stock worth $5,383,467 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

