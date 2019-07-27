Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PFPT. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $20.10 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.76.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint stock traded up $3.55 on Friday, hitting $130.55. 1,311,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.52 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.70. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $132.85.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, SVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $281,975.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Scott Herren sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.77, for a total value of $95,177.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,885 shares of company stock valued at $13,399,913. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.