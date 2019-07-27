PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Receives $57.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of PROS in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of PROS by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period.

Shares of PRO stock traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.49. 634,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,477. PROS has a 12-month low of $28.18 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.74. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.42 and a beta of 1.13.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.41% and a negative return on equity of 71.49%. The firm had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

