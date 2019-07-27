PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at KeyCorp

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $58.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson downgraded Avon Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of PROS in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.27.

NYSE PRO traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.49. The stock had a trading volume of 634,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,477. PROS has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. PROS had a negative return on equity of 71.49% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PROS will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the second quarter worth $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the first quarter worth $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

