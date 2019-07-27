Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.49 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

PRLB stock traded up $8.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.26. The company had a trading volume of 391,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,119. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $94.20 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRLB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,295,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Proto Labs by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after buying an additional 213,256 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,710,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,998,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,872,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

