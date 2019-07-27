Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) released its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $92.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of PFS stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.86. 538,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $63.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In related news, EVP Brian Giovinazzi sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $191,932.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Hernandez sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $70,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

