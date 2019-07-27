Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide."

Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Prudential Public has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 591,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,934,000 after purchasing an additional 333,976 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 752.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 32,655 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 137,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

