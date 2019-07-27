PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. PTC had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $322.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PTC traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $73.36. 2,001,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,437. PTC has a one year low of $72.56 and a one year high of $107.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTC. ValuEngine cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

In related news, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 10,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $1,335,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,738 in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

