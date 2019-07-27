PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Releases Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) updated its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $328-343 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.04 million.PTC also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.43-1.53 EPS.

Griffin Securities lowered shares of PTC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered shares of PTC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.13.

PTC stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,001,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,437. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. PTC has a 1 year low of $72.56 and a 1 year high of $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.56.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $322.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.42 million. PTC had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $1,335,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $2,295,738 over the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

