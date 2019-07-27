PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $328-$343 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $339.77 million.PTC also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.43-1.53 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PTC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Shares of PTC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.36. 2,001,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,437. PTC has a 12-month low of $72.56 and a 12-month high of $107.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. PTC had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $322.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $1,335,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,738 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

