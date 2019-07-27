Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Position Reduced by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Bank of America set a $224.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Public Storage to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.39.

PSA traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,735. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $193.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.79). Public Storage had a net margin of 62.54% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

