Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Lowered by SunTrust Banks

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Lonestar Resources US in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered YRC Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price target on Lonestar Resources US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on Audioeye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Shares of Lonestar Resources US stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Lonestar Resources US has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Lonestar Resources US had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $40.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LONE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 440.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 58,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 344.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 229,917 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

