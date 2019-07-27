Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Cut by Analyst

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crane in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. William Blair also issued estimates for Crane’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $841.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.30 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CR. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

CR stock opened at $85.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $100.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.13 per share, for a total transaction of $78,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,701,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $644,031,000 after acquiring an additional 460,568 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,367,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 2,308.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 95,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 91,310 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,425,000 after acquiring an additional 85,550 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

