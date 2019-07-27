Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Group Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Independent Bank Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.05). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $145.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.67 million.

IBTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens set a $131.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $44.14 and a 12-month high of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seacliff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,847,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 83.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 47.7% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $7,141,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,022 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Taylor sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $300,987.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,457.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.