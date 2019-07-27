Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Sherwin-Williams Co Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SHW)

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $6.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.61. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2019 earnings at $4.64 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $21.37 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $7.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $7.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $5.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $24.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.25.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $512.30 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $355.28 and a twelve month high of $513.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $468.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other news, Director Jeff M. Fettig acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $432.07 per share, for a total transaction of $216,035.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Sewell sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.52, for a total value of $2,323,985.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,180 shares of company stock valued at $14,526,115. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,473,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,451,000 after purchasing an additional 70,460 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,434,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $618,002,000 after purchasing an additional 57,737 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.7% during the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 985,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,503,000 after purchasing an additional 103,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $368,468,000 after acquiring an additional 64,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 886,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $382,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

