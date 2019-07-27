Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $381.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $383.02 million.Qiagen also updated its FY19 guidance to ~$1.42-1.44 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QGEN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qiagen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.75.

QGEN stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.29. 974,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,992. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $41.55. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.88.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $348.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

