Qredit (XQR) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,689.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Qredit coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Qredit has a market capitalization of $448,927.00 and approximately $1,689.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qredit has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00046230 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010325 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015513 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00015352 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003942 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000530 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003137 BTC.

About Qredit

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

Qredit's total supply is 721,186,480 coins and its circulating supply is 546,403,993 coins. Qredit's official website is qredit.io. Qredit's official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

