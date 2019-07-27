Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys 2,134 Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth $194,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $746,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 84,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 16,978 shares during the last quarter.

CRF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.71. 163,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,087. Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $14.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.34%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

