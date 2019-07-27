Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 164.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 113,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 49,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,310. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $233.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.12. Monroe Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.28%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Monroe Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Monroe Capital Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

