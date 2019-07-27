Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BGR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 96,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,938. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%.

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

