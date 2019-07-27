Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.9% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.0% in the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 27.0% in the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.9% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 47,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $17,436,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $895,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $345.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,437,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,097. The company has a market capitalization of $195.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $361.04. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

