Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.82.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.37. The stock had a trading volume of 421,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,851. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 12.17 and a quick ratio of 11.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.61. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $95.21 and a one year high of $165.87.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.05) by $0.98. The company had revenue of $87.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.92 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124.66% and a negative return on equity of 36.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

