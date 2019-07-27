Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 4,039 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 70.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 25.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 35,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STWD remained flat at $$23.03 on Friday. 1,627,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,992. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.24). Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

