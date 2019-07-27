Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) had its price objective trimmed by Buckingham Research from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

QUAD opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.65. Quad/Graphics has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.58 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quad/Graphics will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 410.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 52.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

