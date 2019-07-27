Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Quadrise Fuels International Plc (LON:QFI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.89. Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 2,551,948 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Amerisur Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockdale Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.04.

In related news, insider Michael Peter Kirk purchased 18,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £1,270.01 ($1,659.49).

Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

