Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Capitalization Hits $11.56 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $11.56 million and approximately $20,507.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Liqui and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030522 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016604 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.52 or 0.02241517 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 68,646,072 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, CoinExchange, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

