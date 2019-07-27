RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Down 21.3% in July

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 57,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

RADCOM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $108.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 0.42. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $21.30.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 9.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 57,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 285,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 7.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 291,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 20,454 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.