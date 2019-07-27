Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,475 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 43,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE BMY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.37. 20,317,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,949,209. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.91. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.22.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 5,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.29 per share, for a total transaction of $236,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $145,771.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.