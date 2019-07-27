Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires 415 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

KSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

KSS traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,988,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,205. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

