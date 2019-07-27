Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HP. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 570,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,340,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9,548.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 115,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 114,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.06. 1,744,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,778. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.56 and a twelve month high of $73.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 343.29 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $687.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,028.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HP. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

