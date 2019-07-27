Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 1.9% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 203.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Madeleine Kleiner sold 971 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.16, for a total transaction of $306,020.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,293. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 1,932 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $598,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,903 shares of company stock valued at $15,484,440. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $352.52. 896,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $223.63 and a twelve month high of $358.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.49. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.35.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

