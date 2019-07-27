Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New $359,000 Investment in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Digital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,104,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $114,788,000 after acquiring an additional 43,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,730,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $174,707,000 after acquiring an additional 179,818 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,655,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.02.

Western Digital stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.50. 2,868,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,776,789. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.35.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.29). Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.80%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.