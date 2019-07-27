Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,026.9% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 138.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,176,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,079. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 11,152 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $947,250.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,392 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $377,799.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,402.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,145. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $393.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of The Medicines in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.45.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

