Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 775 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 26,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 95,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE THO traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,893. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.85. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.23 per share, for a total transaction of $202,880.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,263 shares in the company, valued at $873,501.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

