Radnor Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.61.

Shares of MTH stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.81. The stock had a trading volume of 792,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,738. Meritage Homes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.04.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $864.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.02 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

