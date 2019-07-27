Railway Pension Investments Ltd Makes New $10.02 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,312,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,019,000. Pfizer accounts for 4.1% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 4,297.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,656,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,269 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 394,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 248,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.3% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 48,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $203,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,588,536.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price objective on BOX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price objective on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Sogou in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $43.09 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

