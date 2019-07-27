Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) Shares Up 7.1%

Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.94 ($0.66) and last traded at A$0.90 ($0.64), 6,255,299 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.84 ($0.60).

The firm has a market cap of $577.61 million and a P/E ratio of 21.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.80.

Get Ramelius Resources alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Zeptner 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd.

Ramelius Resources Company Profile (ASX:RMS)

Ramelius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and production and sale of gold in Australia. The company holds interest in the Edna May gold deposit located within the Westonia Greenstone Belt, Western Australia; Mt Magnet gold project located within the north-south striking Meekatharra-Mt Magnet greenstone belt of the Western Australian Murchison province; and the Vivien gold deposit located to the west of the town of Leinster in Western Australia.

Read More: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramelius Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramelius Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.