Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Posts Earnings Results

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 54.57%. The firm had revenue of $851.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RRC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. 15,529,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,227,454. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen set a $27.00 price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on TMX Group from C$105.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.39.

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi purchased 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $100,344.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,068 shares in the company, valued at $27,734.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 667.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

