Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 104 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,935 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 4.0% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO David S. Wichmann acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,635,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,623,226.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,540.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,461.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $9,158,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.94. 3,362,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $236.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.74. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Hexo in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

