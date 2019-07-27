Raymond James Cuts Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $108.00

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $115.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PII. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viewray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.31.

Shares of PII opened at $93.53 on Wednesday. Polaris Industries has a 1-year low of $70.27 and a 1-year high of $115.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.51. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 8,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $786,503.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

