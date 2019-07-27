Raymond James Trims Cameco (TSE:CCO) Target Price to C$16.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Cameco from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE:CCO traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.17. 1,332,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,079. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$11.85 and a 1 year high of C$17.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$388.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.1895258 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

