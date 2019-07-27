Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 15,958 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 31.6% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 260,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,596,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,688,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,741 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 6.7% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,855,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,146,000 after acquiring an additional 116,982 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays set a $192.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $25.00 price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $33.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.54.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $390,908.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

