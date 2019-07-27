Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 16,596 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 77,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $31.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.75.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.