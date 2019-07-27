Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 65.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 186.5% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 110.2% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Airgain from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on FOX in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $98.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $177,206.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

