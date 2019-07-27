Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $3.12 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,403,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17,384.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,927,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,346 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,885,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 887,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 676,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,650,000 after acquiring an additional 31,346 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $185.08 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.49 and a twelve month high of $185.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.84.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.