Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 4,148 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,029,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,483,000 after buying an additional 1,381,807 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in AFLAC by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,409,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,466,000 after purchasing an additional 307,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AFLAC by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,367,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,555,000 after purchasing an additional 724,613 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AFLAC by 86.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,960,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,386 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AFLAC by 12.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,235,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,766,000 after purchasing an additional 696,326 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In other AFLAC news, insider Teresa L. White sold 57,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $2,878,478.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,687.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 5,247 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $274,890.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,468.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,324 shares of company stock worth $7,635,840. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $53.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.37.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.