Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,062 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Jared Watkin sold 309,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $24,293,270.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,211.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 7,269 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $596,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,157,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,125,260 shares of company stock valued at $89,443,361. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $87.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.